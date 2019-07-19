Only one in five Romanians manage to forget about job during holiday

Only one in five Romanian employees manage to completely detach themselves from the job while on holiday, according to a survey by BestJobs, one of the biggest online recruiting platforms in Romania.

Most Romanians consider that a relaxed holiday in which they can disconnect and spend time with family or friends has a direct impact on their work performance.

However, four in five respondents say that they remain connected to the job even on holiday as colleagues or superiors call them for work-related issues and some even have to work during the holiday. Some 21% of the respondents know even before they go on holiday that they will have to work if emergencies appear but rely on the fact that such situations are rare and will not take more than a few hours of their holiday.

Another 10% of the respondents are convinced that they have to work at least 1-2 hours each day during holiday and 14% don’t know what they have coming from the job during holiday. The remaining 55% are convinced that they won’t have to work during holiday, but have no guarantee about this.

(Photo: Pixabay)

