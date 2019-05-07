Study: Most Romanian tourists leave tips during holidays

Most Romanians (95%) leave a tip when they are traveling but almost half (48%) had doubts when it came to how much they should tip, according to a study by free travel fare metasearch Momomdo.ro.

Most of the Romanian respondents (39%) believe that 9-10% of the check value is a good tip in restaurants at home. By comparison, the majority of participants from the U.S. consider that 19-20% of the final price should be added for the quality of service while 33% of the Canadian respondents usually leave 15-16% more in restaurants at home.

The same study revealed that, even if they wouldn`t want to be considered too stingy or too arrogant, depending on the money left as tip, 57% of Romanians don’t want the tip to be included in the check note in a restaurant.

The study is based on data collected in 2019 through an online survey among 23,400 people from 22 countries, out of which 1,006 Romanians aged between 18 and 65.

Momondo also made a list with the usual percentage left as tip for the most popular holiday destinations for summer 2019. For example, in Italy, the tip in restaurants is included in the bill (or should be 10% of the final price), while in bars and taxis clients should just round up the sum. In Spain things stay like this: restaurant – included in the bill, plus 5-10%; bar - 20 cents; taxi – round up the sum. In Greece and France, the tip in restaurants is included in the bill but clients should also round up the sum, while in UK the tip is included in the bill or clients should leave 10-15% of the total price.

The study also says that in countries such as Japan or China there is simply no such form of reward and many times it can be considered an insult. However, in the other Asian countries (especially in the touristic places) the western habits have been installed, in time. In many restaurants it can be found a service tax of around 10% but this money doesn’t always end up in the waiter`s pocket. Therefore, it is recommended to round up the note in cash in order to thank for the quality of service, Momondo said.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. and Canada tipping is more than usual, being considered part of the employee revenue. Almost everywhere it can be paid by credit card, which eases the process, but many tourists usually keep USD 1 notes especially for tips.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)