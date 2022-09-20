Real Estate

Romanians bought fewer housing units this summer

20 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of individual housing units sold in Romania during the summer months (June, July and August) dropped by 14% to 42,154 this year, Economica.net reported. However, the annual decline in the year-to-date period is rather small.

The rising interest rates, higher inflation and uncertainties related to future economic conditions are broadly expected to further curb the Romanians’ appetite for home buying.

In the first eight months of 2022, 114,157 housing units were traded, some 450 more compared to the same period of 2021.

The columns of sales in Bucharest have followed the same pattern. Thus, between June and August 2022, approximately 12,900 individual housing units were traded, compared to more than 13,700 in the same period last year.

Fewer home sales were recorded in counties hosting first-tier cities, with the most notable decrease in Cluj county, of minus 25%. Fewer homes were also traded in Timiș county, with a minus of 23%.

The counties of Iași (-10%), Brașov (-15%) and Constanța (-16%) were also down.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Romanians bought fewer housing units this summer

20 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of individual housing units sold in Romania during the summer months (June, July and August) dropped by 14% to 42,154 this year, Economica.net reported. However, the annual decline in the year-to-date period is rather small.

The rising interest rates, higher inflation and uncertainties related to future economic conditions are broadly expected to further curb the Romanians’ appetite for home buying.

In the first eight months of 2022, 114,157 housing units were traded, some 450 more compared to the same period of 2021.

The columns of sales in Bucharest have followed the same pattern. Thus, between June and August 2022, approximately 12,900 individual housing units were traded, compared to more than 13,700 in the same period last year.

Fewer home sales were recorded in counties hosting first-tier cities, with the most notable decrease in Cluj county, of minus 25%. Fewer homes were also traded in Timiș county, with a minus of 23%.

The counties of Iași (-10%), Brașov (-15%) and Constanța (-16%) were also down.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University