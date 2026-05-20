Two Romanian women missing after building collapse in Germany

Two Romanian women are missing after a building collapsed following an explosion in the German city of Görlitz near the Polish border, Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday, May 19. German rescue teams are continuing search operations for people believed to be trapped under the rubble.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry, German authorities informed Bucharest that two Romanian citizens were reported missing after the explosion, which took place overnight on Monday.

The embassy in Berlin and consular teams are in contact with the relatives of the two Romanian citizens, while German emergency teams continue what Romanian officials described as a “complex and difficult” rescue operation.

Foreign minister Oana Țoiu said she spoke with Görlitz mayor Octavian Ursu, who assured her that all efforts were being made to rescue any victims trapped beneath the debris.

“I spoke with the authorities in the town of Görlitz, and at this moment German authorities are carrying out a difficult operation to locate possible victims. So far, we have confirmation that two Romanian citizens, two women, were inside the building at the time of the collapse, and authorities have teams on site. Authorities currently estimate that three people may be trapped under the rubble,” minister Țoiu said in a post on social media.

She added that a young Romanian man who had been temporarily outside the building during the incident escaped unharmed.

German authorities have deployed all necessary resources for the rescue effort, including specially trained search dogs, according to the Romanian minister.

The police, as quoted by the Associated Press, said a gas explosion may have caused the collapse of the building on Monday night.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry said it would provide additional information as it becomes available.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

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