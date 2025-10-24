People

Romanian elected as first woman president of European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education

24 October 2025

Cristina Ghițulică, a faculty member at the Faculty of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnologies (Politehnica Bucharest), was elected as the first woman president of the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education, or ENQA.

Ghițulică is the director general of the Romanian Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education. She was elected to head ENQA during the General Assembly held in Brussels, Belgium.

She is the first woman to hold the top leadership position in this prestigious organization since its founding. At the same General Assembly, Kristin Vinje (NOKUT, Norway) and Patrick Van den Bosch (VLUHR QA, Belgium) were elected as Vice Presidents. 

Three new members were also elected to the Board of Directors: Marilena Maniaci (ANVUR, Italy), Bryan Maguire (Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI), Ireland), and Federico Moran Abad (Fundación para el Conocimiento madri+d, Spain).

The European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education is an umbrella organization representing quality assurance agencies within the European Higher Education Area. ENQA promotes European cooperation in the field of quality assurance and plays a fundamental role in developing the standards and guidelines for this sector.

Cristina Ghițulică’s appointment at the head of ENQA is also an achievement for the Politehnica Bucharest community and for ARACIS, confirming the active and influential role Romania plays in shaping educational policies at the European level, according to the press release.

Politehnica is the oldest and most prestigious technical university in Romania. With over two centuries of tradition and 21 faculties, Politehnica Bucharest is one of the key institutions in Romania for training engineers and specialists in cutting-edge fields.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal
