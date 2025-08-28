People

Romanian selected among finalists for European Woman Angel of the Year

28 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Ana Maria Andronic is among the five national nominees shortlisted for the Golden Aurora Award 2025 – European Woman Angel of the Year, Start-up.ro reported. The award recognizes female business angels “who are shaping the future of innovation, entrepreneurship and impact investing across Europe.”

The nominees were selected for their track records in early-stage investing, their role as ecosystem builders, and their commitment to driving impact through entrepreneurship. Their contributions range from mentoring and syndication to international investments and supporting female founders.

The other finalists are: Conny Hoerl for Austria / Germany; Renata Brkić for Croatia; Annamaria Tartaglia for Italy; and Cintia Mano for Portugal.

The winner will be announced during the official award ceremony at Impact Fest 2025, the impact and innovation event held in The Hague (The Netherlands) on October 30.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BiancoBlue/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
People

Romanian selected among finalists for European Woman Angel of the Year

28 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Ana Maria Andronic is among the five national nominees shortlisted for the Golden Aurora Award 2025 – European Woman Angel of the Year, Start-up.ro reported. The award recognizes female business angels “who are shaping the future of innovation, entrepreneurship and impact investing across Europe.”

The nominees were selected for their track records in early-stage investing, their role as ecosystem builders, and their commitment to driving impact through entrepreneurship. Their contributions range from mentoring and syndication to international investments and supporting female founders.

The other finalists are: Conny Hoerl for Austria / Germany; Renata Brkić for Croatia; Annamaria Tartaglia for Italy; and Cintia Mano for Portugal.

The winner will be announced during the official award ceremony at Impact Fest 2025, the impact and innovation event held in The Hague (The Netherlands) on October 30.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BiancoBlue/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 August 2025
Politics
Leaders of France, Germany, and Poland travel to the Republic of Moldova to back pro-EU camp
28 August 2025
Justice
"Go back to your country": Romanian man detained over attack on foreign delivery worker in Bucharest
28 August 2025
Politics
Timișoara mayor joins European peers in visit in support of arrested Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu
28 August 2025
People
Romanian selected among finalists for European Woman Angel of the Year
28 August 2025
Transport
Bolt service for larger groups available in Bucharest
28 August 2025
Defense
Romania and Rheinmetall to build EUR 535 mln ammunition powder plant, set to be world’s most advanced
27 August 2025
Defense
Romania unveils draft law allowing young people to volunteer for a four-month military training stage
27 August 2025
Business
Fire burns through nearly 4,000 sqm at Dragonul Roșu Complex near Bucharest