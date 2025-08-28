Romanian selected among finalists for European Woman Angel of the Year

Romanian Ana Maria Andronic is among the five national nominees shortlisted for the Golden Aurora Award 2025 – European Woman Angel of the Year, Start-up.ro reported. The award recognizes female business angels “who are shaping the future of innovation, entrepreneurship and impact investing across Europe.”

The nominees were selected for their track records in early-stage investing, their role as ecosystem builders, and their commitment to driving impact through entrepreneurship. Their contributions range from mentoring and syndication to international investments and supporting female founders.

The other finalists are: Conny Hoerl for Austria / Germany; Renata Brkić for Croatia; Annamaria Tartaglia for Italy; and Cintia Mano for Portugal.

The winner will be announced during the official award ceremony at Impact Fest 2025, the impact and innovation event held in The Hague (The Netherlands) on October 30.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BiancoBlue/Dreamstime.com)