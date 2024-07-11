Society

Romanian volunteer completes one year in NASA capsule simulating Mars conditions

11 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Anca Șelariu and three other American volunteers lived for a year in a capsule simulating conditions on Mars, helping NASA understand what is needed for an expedition to the planet. 

Șelariu was part of the CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog) simulated mission.

“Kelly Haston, commander, Ross Brockwell, flight engineer, Nathan Jones, medical officer; and Anca Selariu, science officer, lived and worked in an isolated 1,700-square-foot, 3D-printed habitat to support human health and performance research to prepare for future missions to Mars,” NASA said in a press release.

For 378 days, the four NASA volunteers lived in a space of nearly 160 square meters, where conditions on the planet Mars were simulated. During this period, they conducted various experiments, including spacewalks and growing vegetables in Martian conditions.

The crew also faced intentional environmental stressors in their habitat, such as resource limitations, isolation, and confinement. Plus, participants were required to limit contact with their relatives as much as possible.

Anca Șelariu is a microbiologist with the United States Navy. She was born in Brașov and graduated from the Faculty of Philology at Transilvania University before leaving the country.

After completing her mission, she declared that she was grateful for the chance to contribute to a project that now seems hard to imagine. 

"I am amazed that I got to live in 'Mars Dune Alpha' and contribute to the one thing I hold dearest, bringing life to Mars. I have no words to express how grateful I am to everyone who contributed to making it possible for me to be here,” she said, cited by Euronews Romania.

For the next two weeks, the volunteers will complete post-mission data collection activities before returning home.

So far, NASA has only sent probes to Mars.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: NASA.gov)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Society

Romanian volunteer completes one year in NASA capsule simulating Mars conditions

11 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Anca Șelariu and three other American volunteers lived for a year in a capsule simulating conditions on Mars, helping NASA understand what is needed for an expedition to the planet. 

Șelariu was part of the CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog) simulated mission.

“Kelly Haston, commander, Ross Brockwell, flight engineer, Nathan Jones, medical officer; and Anca Selariu, science officer, lived and worked in an isolated 1,700-square-foot, 3D-printed habitat to support human health and performance research to prepare for future missions to Mars,” NASA said in a press release.

For 378 days, the four NASA volunteers lived in a space of nearly 160 square meters, where conditions on the planet Mars were simulated. During this period, they conducted various experiments, including spacewalks and growing vegetables in Martian conditions.

The crew also faced intentional environmental stressors in their habitat, such as resource limitations, isolation, and confinement. Plus, participants were required to limit contact with their relatives as much as possible.

Anca Șelariu is a microbiologist with the United States Navy. She was born in Brașov and graduated from the Faculty of Philology at Transilvania University before leaving the country.

After completing her mission, she declared that she was grateful for the chance to contribute to a project that now seems hard to imagine. 

"I am amazed that I got to live in 'Mars Dune Alpha' and contribute to the one thing I hold dearest, bringing life to Mars. I have no words to express how grateful I am to everyone who contributed to making it possible for me to be here,” she said, cited by Euronews Romania.

For the next two weeks, the volunteers will complete post-mission data collection activities before returning home.

So far, NASA has only sent probes to Mars.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: NASA.gov)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2024
Society
Romanian volunteer completes one year in NASA capsule simulating Mars conditions
11 July 2024
Transport
Company co-founded by Romanian secures pre-Series A funding to build world's largest hyperloop testing hub
11 July 2024
Macro
Inflation drops below 5% in Romania in June
11 July 2024
Environment
Parliament to meet in special session after deadly bear attack in Romania
11 July 2024
Environment
Meteorologists issue Code Red as Romania braces for extreme heat this weekend
10 July 2024
Defense
South Korean contractor wins USD 1 billion contract to supply Romania with self-propelled howitzers
10 July 2024
M&A
Leading digital music company Believe acquires 25% stake in Romanian label Global Records
10 July 2024
Defense
United States, Romania and allies to send additional strategic air defense systems to Ukraine