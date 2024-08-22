Via Transilvanica celebrated on Nasdaq Tower in Times Square

Partner Content

This past Saturday (August 17, 2024), Via Transilvanica took center stage in New York City's Times Square, with stunning visuals displayed on the Nasdaq Tower. What started as a dream three years ago – to showcase Romania's unique cultural heritage to the world - became a reality as the iconic tower lit up with the essence of Via Transilvanica.

For Romanian United Foundation, the Romanian diaspora organization committed to promoting Romania abroad and Tășuleasa Social, the organization that brought to life Via Transilvanica, this milestone marks a significant moment. Tășuleasa’s unwavering dedication to preserving and promoting the unique heritage of Transylvania has earned them a spot on the prestigious "World's Greatest Places 2024" list. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Tășuleasa Social for this incredible recognition.

This remarkable long-distance trail, stretching 1,400 kilometers from Putna Monastery in Bucovina to Drobeta-Turnu Severin by the Danube, has earned widespread recognition for its role in revitalizing over 400 communities. Via Transilvanica has been hailed by Europa Nostra and received two European Heritage Awards for its contributions to sustainable local development and citizens’ engagement.

Designed for walking, cycling, and horseback riding, the trail passes through diverse landscapes and traditional villages, offering travelers a deep connection to Romania's rich cultural heritage. With unique andesite milestones marking each kilometer, Via Transilvanica also stands as the largest outdoor artistic sculpture exhibition in the world.

“Via Transilvanica is a gift we offer to the Romanian people no matter the place they currently live in. The fastest we make them find out about our project, more quickly its purpose is fulfilled. The partnership with RUF started in 2019 when at a gala we raised funds to build 200 kms of the trail. Now, five years later, we are still working together on promoting the first long distance trail of our country all over the world. We are grateful that the path that unites brings together amazing communities that work tirelessly to put Romania on the map,” said Alin Useriu, Founder of Tasuleasa Social.

"We are incredibly proud to be long standing partners of Via Transilvanica and Tășuleasa Social, working together to showcase Romania's rich cultural heritage on the global stage. Ever since our partnership began five years ago, the Romanian United Foundation (RUF) has been committed to tirelessly promoting Via Transilvanica across the world.

Three years ago, the idea of illuminating Times Square with the spirit of Via Transilvanica first surfaced, and we knew it was a dream worth pursuing. With the recent recognition of Via Transilvanica as one of TIME Magazine's World's Greatest Places for 2024, we seized the perfect moment to bring this vision to life. Seeing Via Transilvanica rise to the top of the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square is not just a celebration of Romania's cultural and natural beauty, but a testament to what can be achieved through passion, collaboration, and shared purpose. We were ready for this opportunity, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have made it a reality," said Mihai Lehene, President of Romanian United Foundation.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the teams, volunteers, to our partners and our donors who made this milestone possible, especially our partners at Blindspot. Their dedication and passion have turned Via Transilvanica into a global symbol of unity and cultural preservation.

