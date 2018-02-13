Romanian TIFF festival dedicates retrospective to director Ingmar Bergman

The Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will organize at this year’s edition an ample retrospective dedicated to Swedish director Ingmar Bergman. The retrospective is meant to mark 100 years since the birth of the filmmaker.

Under the headline Closeup Ingmar Bergman, it will be part of the 17th edition of TIFF, which takes place between May 25 and June 3 in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

As such, a selection of seven films, freshly restored digitally, and a multimedia exhibition on Bergman’s influence in fashion and art, will be showcased.

The films that will be screened include the family drama Fanny and Alexander (1982), which received four Academy Awards, including for best foreign language film, a Golden Glove, and a César, among other honors; Summer with Monika (1953), based on the eponymous novel by Per Anders Fogelström, an emblematic figure of modern Swedish literature; Wild Strawberries (1957), a reference point in the Bergman filmography; The Seventh Seal (1957), an allegory with apocalyptic visions about the meaning of life; Persona (1966), one of the most experimental films in Bergman’s oeuvre; Autumn Sonata (1978); and Saraband (2003), Bergman’s last film before he retired.

Marie Nyreröd’s Bergman Island (2004), a documentary where the director talks about his childhood and about the back story of some of his most important films, will also be shown.

Besides the films, a collection of photographs, newspaper stories, and video images will be presented in the multimedia dedicated to the director, and open daily to the public in the Cluj-Napoca Art Museum.

Romanian TIFF festival announces first films at 2018 edition

(Photo: Svenska filministitutet/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]