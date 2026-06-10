Sandbox Group launches cognitive training app in Romania, other countries

Sandbox Group, a major player in learning-focused entertainment, announced on Wednesday, June 10, that it has partnered with mobile payments and monetization strategies developer Digital Virgo to launch its cognitive training app, Focus, in Canada, Romania, and Spain.

According to the company, the expansion enables users in these countries to access Focus’ science-backed mini-games via seamless Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) integration through interconnection with major telecom operator ecosystems.

Focus, developed in collaboration with neuropsychologists from the Hospital Universitario Cruces in Spain, has achieved over 7 million total downloads and 3 million annual active users, with more than 200,000 active subscribers globally through B2B partnerships.

The app features over 30 progressive games covering five key cognitive skills: attention, memory, reasoning, coordination, and visuospatial skills.

“Launching Focus in Canada, Romania, and Spain allows us to meet audiences where they are, directly via their mobile networks,” said Sanchit Jain, General Manager at Sandbox Group.

This expansion is part of Sandbox Group’s broader strategy to deploy its wellness and learning apps through strategic telco partnerships worldwide, offering accessible alternatives to traditional app store payments.

“We are excited to extend our collaboration with Sandbox Group into these key markets,” said Sebastien Gachie, Head of Partnerships & Merchant Success at Digital Virgo. “This launch is a model for scaling valuable digital health solutions through local telecom partnerships,” he added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)