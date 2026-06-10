About 450 troops from seven countries join Sea Breeze 26.1 military exercise in Romania

Around 450 military personnel from seven allied and partner countries are taking part in the multinational Sea Breeze 26.1 exercise hosted by Romania this month. The drills, led by the United States Sixth Fleet, include live-fire training, tactical operations, and an amphibious raid simulation in the Black Sea region.

The exercise is being held between June 2 and June 20 and is hosted by the Romanian Naval Forces, the 307th Marine Infantry Regiment "Heracleea". It aims to improve joint operational readiness and strengthen participants' ability to respond to crisis and conflict situations, according to Romania’s Ministry of Defense.

Troops from Romania, the United States, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey, and Bulgaria are participating in this year's edition.

“The training activities are taking place at the Babadag Training Area and include live-fire exercises, tactical maneuvers, and the simulation of an amphibious raid. Military personnel are practicing the planning and execution of joint operations, coordination among participating forces, and responses to scenarios specific to the current security environment in the Black Sea region,” the Romanian ministry explained.

Sea Breeze 26.1 helps maintain a high level of readiness among participating forces while enhancing their ability to conduct amphibious operations, joint tactical actions, and missions under conditions similar to those of a modern conflict.

The exercise also reflects the commitment of allied and partner nations to strengthening deterrence and defense capabilities on NATO's Eastern Flank and to maintaining security and stability in the Black Sea region, the ministry also said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Nechez)