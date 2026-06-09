New in town

First lululemon store in Romania opens at Bucharest shopping mall

09 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Athletic apparel brand lululemon has officially entered the Romanian market with the opening of its first store in Bucharest. The launch marks the company's fourth international market entry of 2026 and is being carried out through its franchise partnership with Arion Retail Group.

Located in Băneasa Shopping City, one of the Romanian capital's largest retail and lifestyle destinations, the new store opened its doors on June 5 and spans more than 580 square meters.

The first Bucharest location offers lululemon's range of athletic and lifestyle apparel and accessories for men and women, designed for activities including yoga, Pilates, running, training, tennis, golf, and everyday movement, the company said.

lululemon Bucharest

To mark its debut in Romania, lululemon has launched a series of community-focused events in June. Throughout the month, the store is hosting a program of activities developed in partnership with local fitness and wellness communities, such as running sessions, yoga classes, and studio-led events.

Founded in Canada, lululemon is a global athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company known for products designed for yoga, running, training, tennis, golf, and other activities. The company operates stores worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol LULU.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: press release)

Normal
New in town

First lululemon store in Romania opens at Bucharest shopping mall

09 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Athletic apparel brand lululemon has officially entered the Romanian market with the opening of its first store in Bucharest. The launch marks the company's fourth international market entry of 2026 and is being carried out through its franchise partnership with Arion Retail Group.

Located in Băneasa Shopping City, one of the Romanian capital's largest retail and lifestyle destinations, the new store opened its doors on June 5 and spans more than 580 square meters.

The first Bucharest location offers lululemon's range of athletic and lifestyle apparel and accessories for men and women, designed for activities including yoga, Pilates, running, training, tennis, golf, and everyday movement, the company said.

lululemon Bucharest

To mark its debut in Romania, lululemon has launched a series of community-focused events in June. Throughout the month, the store is hosting a program of activities developed in partnership with local fitness and wellness communities, such as running sessions, yoga classes, and studio-led events.

Founded in Canada, lululemon is a global athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company known for products designed for yoga, running, training, tennis, golf, and other activities. The company operates stores worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol LULU.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: press release)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 June 2026
Tech
Romanian-founded software provider Databricks in talks for new funding round
09 June 2026
Entertainment
Documentary series to explore Romania's wine heritage through seven regional episodes
09 June 2026
New in town
First lululemon store in Romania opens at Bucharest shopping mall
09 June 2026
Transport
Bucharest's main airport to be first in Romania with coordinated landings, takeoffs
09 June 2026
Macro
Romanian Forecasting Commission cuts projected 2026 GDP growth to 0.1%, ups inflation
09 June 2026
Real Estate
Historic Rosenthal Building on Bucharest's Calea Victoriei to undergo RON 163 mln seismic retrofit
09 June 2026
Environment
Three tourists injured by bears on Romania’s famous Transfăgărășan mountain road in one day
09 June 2026
People
Romanian sports commentator Ilie Dobre sets new world record for longest goal call without breathing