First lululemon store in Romania opens at Bucharest shopping mall

Athletic apparel brand lululemon has officially entered the Romanian market with the opening of its first store in Bucharest. The launch marks the company's fourth international market entry of 2026 and is being carried out through its franchise partnership with Arion Retail Group.

Located in Băneasa Shopping City, one of the Romanian capital's largest retail and lifestyle destinations, the new store opened its doors on June 5 and spans more than 580 square meters.

The first Bucharest location offers lululemon's range of athletic and lifestyle apparel and accessories for men and women, designed for activities including yoga, Pilates, running, training, tennis, golf, and everyday movement, the company said.

To mark its debut in Romania, lululemon has launched a series of community-focused events in June. Throughout the month, the store is hosting a program of activities developed in partnership with local fitness and wellness communities, such as running sessions, yoga classes, and studio-led events.

Founded in Canada, lululemon is a global athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company known for products designed for yoga, running, training, tennis, golf, and other activities. The company operates stores worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol LULU.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: press release)