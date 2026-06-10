Romanian PM-designate rejects rumours about abandoning bid to form government

Romania's prime minister-designate Eugen Tomac denied reports that he intends to give up his mandate and resign before seeking parliamentary approval, insisting that he will continue efforts to form a government and submit it to a confidence vote.

“There is a rumour circulating that tomorrow I intend to resign my mandate, following an alleged lack of support from political parties. It is false,” Tomac wrote on Facebook.

“The mandate that I received with honour and responsibility from president Nicușor Dan is to form the government and, of course, I will take this procedure to the vote of Parliament. It is the natural path, in accordance with the principles I have,” he added.

Tomac also expressed confidence that he would secure the necessary support in Parliament.

“I am confident, however, as I have always said after consultations, that the vote will be favourable. All those who trumpet hypotheses intended to divide have no basis and therefore call for vigilance. We need, more than ever, to remain united and focused on the same goal: forming the government and obtaining the investiture vote,” he said.

The statement came amid speculation over the viability of Eugen Tomac's attempt to build a parliamentary majority after negotiations with the parties that formed the former pro-European coalition produced no clear breakthrough.

Speaking on June 9 after concluding a first round of talks with political parties, Tomac said he would request a vote of confidence within the constitutional deadlines once discussions were completed. He also announced plans to meet president Nicușor Dan on June 10 after finishing consultations with parliamentary groups.

Eugen Tomac was nominated by president Dan on June 4 after weeks of political deadlock following the fall of prime minister Ilie Bolojan's government. The designated premier has sought backing from the Liberal Party (PNL), the reformist USR, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), and the Social Democrats (PSD), despite significant disagreements over fiscal policy and the composition of the future cabinet.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Mălina Norocea)