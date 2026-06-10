Romania signs deal for 12 Airbus multirole helicopters under SAFE programme

The Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs signed a contract with Airbus Helicopters for the acquisition of 12 multirole helicopters, including seven H160 aircraft and five H145 helicopters. The purchase is part of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, which aims to strengthen civil protection, emergency response, and public safety capabilities across the European Union.

The agreement was announced by Airbus Helicopters on Wednesday, June 10.

The new fleet will be operated by the General Inspectorate of Aviation under the coordination of Romania's Department for Emergency Situations (DSU). The helicopters are intended to modernize the country's emergency management, civil protection, and public order capabilities.

Four of the H160 helicopters will be assigned to civil protection and disaster relief missions, while the remaining three will support public order, aerial surveillance, and security operations. The five H145 helicopters will be used by the SMURD emergency rescue service and mountain rescue teams for medical evacuations, emergency interventions, and search-and-rescue missions.

“We are deeply honoured by the trust that the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs has placed in Airbus to complement their aeronautical fleet through this landmark multi-platform order,” said Matthieu Louvot, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. “By deploying these advanced platforms under the SAFE programme, Romania is significantly enhancing its operational readiness, reducing emergency reaction times, and positioning itself as a robust contributor to European integrated rescue and security mechanisms.”

The H145 is one of the most widely used emergency medical helicopters worldwide, with more than 1,800 aircraft in service and over 8.5 million flight hours logged. The larger H160 is Airbus' newest multirole helicopter platform and is designed for demanding missions requiring extended range, advanced avionics, and a spacious cabin.

Airbus has maintained a presence in Romania for more than two decades through its helicopter, defense, and commercial aircraft businesses.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Airbus Helicopters, Eric Raz)