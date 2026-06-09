Documentary series to explore Romania's wine heritage through seven regional episodes

Wine expert Marinela Ardelean launched what is being described as the most extensive documentary project dedicated to Romania's wine industry. Titled România din cramă în cramă (Romania from Winery to Winery), the series will explore the country's seven wine-growing regions through a collection of documentary episodes filmed throughout 2026.

Marinela Ardelean is the founder of Wines of Romania and co-founder of the RO-Wine festival. Her project aims to highlight Romanian wineries, winemakers, and wine-producing regions while promoting the country's growing wine tourism potential, according to the press release.

The documentary series will consist of seven episodes, each focusing on a different wine region: Transylvania, Banat, Moldova, Oltenia, Crișana and Maramureș, Muntenia, and Dobrogea. Filming will take place over 35 days, with crews visiting more than 80 wineries and interviewing over 100 professionals from Romania's wine sector.

Each episode will run between 20 and 30 minutes and will feature private wineries, local producers, and wine-growing areas that are rarely presented to international audiences, representatives said.

The content will be distributed across multiple digital platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Facebook.

At the end of the project, the material will be condensed into a feature-length documentary scheduled to premiere on Romania's National Day, December 1, 2026. The film is intended to serve as an international promotional tool for Romanian wine and wine tourism.

“Romania has the wineries, the people, and the terroir. As a wine-producing country, we have been winning medals at international competitions for years, with both indigenous and international grape varieties from diverse regions, a track record that confirms the maturity of an industry capable of consistently delivering quality. Wine exports have doubled over the past ten years, from EUR 23 million to EUR 42 million. It is still not enough, but it is a clear signal of the potential that Romanian wine has,” said Marinela Ardelean.

“At the same time, we are going through a unique moment in the history of this industry: new wineries are reshaping the map, established wineries are reinventing themselves, and producers are claiming their place on the international stage. What is missing is a coherent, cinematic, and exportable narrative,” she added.

Each episode of the series will also be broadcast by Prima TV.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)