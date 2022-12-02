Romanian becomes third most spoken language in England, Wales

The Romanian language is the third most spoken language in England and Wales, according to the latest UK census.

Roughly 472,000 people (0.8%) speak Romanian in England and Wales, out of the total population of 57.7 million, according to the 2021 census cited by G4Media. The increase in the number of Romanian speakers is the most pronounced of all the languages. The previous census, that of 2011, had only 68,000 people saying they speak Romanian, placing the language in 19th place.

The increase in Romanian speakers matches similar increases regarding country of birth (459,000) and Romanian national identity (405,000). The number of people with Romanian citizenship in England and Wales was 550,000 in the 2021 census.

In England, 466,000 people (0.9%) speak Romanian, of which 159,000 are in London (1.9%), the most Romanian speakers being in the Harrow sector in the northwest of the capital - 19,000 (7.5%).

Polish remained the most spoken language after English in England and Wales with 612,000 or 1.1%, followed by Punjabi, Urdu, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic, and others. The number of speakers of English or Welsh as their main language was 52.6 million or 91.1% in 2021, down from 92.3% in 2011.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Irstone | Dreamstime.com)