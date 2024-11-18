The Nexus Gaming team, which represented Romania at the IESF World Esports Championship, defeated Portugal’s team in the final to become world Counter Strike 2 champions.

The Romanian team is composed of experienced players Ciocardau, Xellow, BTN, Ragga, and Adron. During the IESF WEC24 championship, they defeated some of the strongest teams, many of which were favorites in the competition.

Romania defeated Germany 2-1 in the quarterfinals, and in the semifinals they emerged victorious against Sweden, also 2-1.

The contest took place in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, and the team received USD 100,000 in prize money for their win, according to Connect.ro.

Xellow was named MVP of WEC24, boasting 243 eliminations and 58 assists. Portugal, finishing second, took home USD 50,000, while Serbia placed third with USD 25,000, and Sweden came in fourth with USD 15,000.

The International Esports Federation (IESF), founded in 2008 in South Korea, includes players from 146 countries across all continents. Alongside Counter-Strike 2, the WEC 2024 also hosted tournaments for Dota 2, eFootball, PUBG Mobile, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

(Photo source: Nexus Gaming on Facebook)