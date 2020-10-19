Romanian team wins first place at EU Datathon 2020

The Romanian team made up of Razvan Pistolea, Adnan Temur, Andrei Mocanu, and Sergiu Eftimie won the first place at EU Datathon 2020, the European Union open data competition, in the Challenge 4 - “A Europe fit for the digital age” category. They won a prize of EUR 12,000.

The team’s project - Digital Dryads - is an app that aims to protect forests from illegal logging by combining state of the art satellite imagery and data, spectral analysis and machine learning.

Another team from Romania named Shield won the second place in the Challenge 3 - “A new push for European democracy” category with an app that uses artificial intelligence to detect fake news and false profiles on social media by scanning sources for their credibility. The winner in this category was the Next Generation Democracy team from Denmark.

The full list of winners is available here.

EU Datathon is an annual competition inviting people passionate about data to present their innovative ideas on how EU open data can be exploited. Out of 121 proposals submitted for the EU Datathon 2020, the jury pre-selected 12 ideas to compete in the final. The winners were announced on October 15.

(Photo source: Blackboard373/Dreamstime.com)