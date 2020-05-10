Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 14:50
Romanian teams among finalists at EU Datahon 2020

05 October 2020
Two teams from Romania are among the twelve finalists of this year’s EU Datathon, the EU open data competition.

The finalist teams compete in four categories according to the challenge their proposal addresses: ‘A European Green Deal’ (Challenge 1), ‘An economy that works for people’ (Challenge 2), ‘A new push for European democracy’ (Challenge 3) and ‘A Europe fit for the digital age’ (Challenge 4).

One Romania team, made up of Alexandru Teodorov, Laurentiu Neagu, Alexandra Dinu, and Ancuta Nicu, proposed an app that detects fake news by scanning sources for their credibility with the help of AI. The app, called Shield, can detect false profiles on social media and works as an ad blocker. It can provide the user with warnings or eliminate websites with a high risk of credibility.

The Shield team competes in the ‘A new push for European democracy’ challenge.

Another team, made up of Razvan Pistolea, Adnan Temur, Andrei Mocanu, and Sergiu Eftimie, worked on Digital Dryads, an app designed to protect forests from illegal logging using state of the art satellite imagery, spectral analysis, and machine learning.

The Digital Dryads team competes in the ‘A Europe fit for the digital age’ challenge.

The twelve projects were selected out of 121 submitted proposals. The finalists are listed here.

The EU Datathon 2020 is organized by the Publications Office of the European Union, in collaboration with the European Commission Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy.

(Photo: Nataliia Mysik | Dreamstime.com)

