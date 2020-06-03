Romania Insider
Number of new Romanian students in UK could drop ten times starting next year
06 March 2020
The number of students from Eastern European countries who go to universities in the UK to continue their studies could drop by up to 95% in the following years, as a result of Brexit.

“From about 3,000 Romanian students who go to study every year in the UK, this number could decrease to less than 300,” said Bogdan Kochesch, Managing Partner of EDUCATIVA Group, organizer of RIUF - The Romanian International University Fair.

The limitation of financing solutions for citizens of the European Union is the main reason why they give up this study destination. Young Europeans will no longer have access to loans from the British government, and tuition fees will increase by up to GBP 20,000.

However, for European students who will begin their studies in September 2020, the applicable tuition fees will be the same as now (the same as for British students), and access to government funding is maintained for both the Tuition Fee Loan and for Postgraduate Masters Loan for the entire duration of the study program even though the final date of the program is after the effective exit of the United Kingdom from the EU.

UK is currently the most popular destination for Romanian students who study abroad. In 2018, statistics showed there were almost 9,000 Romanian students in the UK.

