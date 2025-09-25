Europe remains the favorite destination for Romanian students, with 60% of applications directed to European universities in 2025, according to a study by educational consultant Upgrade Education. The figure pertains only to scholarships handled by the company, but indicates the existing trend.

Countries such as the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy are attracting more and more young people thanks to English-language programs and academic prestige, according to the data. Among the targeted institutions are TU Delft and Eindhoven University of Technology (Netherlands) for engineering, Bocconi University (Italy) for finance and economics, IE and Esade (Spain) for business, or Sciences Po (France) for political science.

The United Kingdom also continues to be on the radar of Romanian high schoolers, with universities such as University College London, University of Warwick, King’s College London, and London School of Economics among the top preferences.

The United States remains a premium destination. In 2025, over 50 Romanian students were accepted to American universities, a significant number of them to the Ivy League or other institutions in the world's top 100. Moreover, the share of top offers increased from 46.67% in 2024 to 53.85% in 2025.

Costs can still be a challenge. In the United States, where annual costs can exceed USD 80,000, scholarships are often conditioned by extracurricular performance, whether athletic or artistic. There are also need-based scholarships that can fully cover expenses, but their number remains very limited.

Europe offers a different model: more accessible scholarships, awarded in cases of high financial need and/or exceptional academic results. Scholarships vary, starting at EUR 100–200, and can even reach EUR 15,000, enough to cover the full tuition fee.

Since its launch in 2017, Upgrade Education has advised over 1,000 Romanian students, achieving a success rate of over 80%. In its eight years of activity, the company has facilitated the awarding of scholarships worth a total of EUR 5.5 million, and for 2026, it estimates accepted scholarships amounting to EUR 1.5 million.

