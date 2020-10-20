Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath

KFactory, the first Industry 4.0 startup funded in Romania, has launched the first team of virtual engineers dedicated to the manufacturing industry. This new concept is part of the company's goal to innovate the manufacturing industry's entire production process by understanding how all the variables involved influence its performance.

KFactory has developed the virtual engineering team in partnership with Druid and UiPath, two of the fastest-growing tech companies launched in Romania. It uses the Druid platform to train virtual engineers specializing in production and UiPath technology to extract the necessary data from various digital sources. Standard communication between the human staff and virtual engineers is through Microsoft Teams.

"By launching the team of virtual engineers, we are adding more value to production companies, helping operations managers make decisions quickly based on real-time data from various sources and allowing them to spend more time in the factory," said Adrian Dima, Kfactory co-founder.

"We democratize access to internal data in this way, removing existing knowledge barriers. Our virtual engineers understand operational processes, extract real-time data and serve it in natural language to decision-makers, leaving them to spend more time where it really matters," added Vlad Cazan, KFactory co-founder.

KFactory proposes a two-step solution. For customers with a basic digitalization level, the KFactory solution is ready to collect data directly from the production line and compile it quickly, providing decision support to operational managers. For enterprises with a mature IT level, data is extracted from vertical systems (e.g. asset management solutions, warehouse, ERP) or unstructured documents (Excel files) using RPA (UiPath technology). The data is then compiled by KFactory and delivered to natural language (Druid) operational managers through Microsoft Teams.

KFactory says its virtual engineer team is a unique concept that covers vertical processes in a factory, such as production, maintenance, quality, and internal supply chain, stimulating the adoption of digital systems without the difficulty and complexity of integration projects.

KFactory is the first Industry 4.0 startup funded in Romania, which innovates the manufacturing industry and optimizes production line performance management - the most important problem for executives in the manufacturing industry. The company integrates new technologies such as IioT (Industrial Internet of Things) and Machine Learning into the manufacturing process, transforming a classic process into a new one in which industrial equipment, controls, operators, and support teams are actors in a well-orchestrated digital process while providing an affordable monthly subscription model (SaaS). The platform monitors and learns how industrial equipment, operators, controls, and support teams behave and interact during the production process so that managers can have full visibility over the whole process and make quick and informed decisions.

KFactory is currently present in Romania and Portugal and aims to expand to Spain, France, and Germany. Earlier this year, the startup received a EUR 220,000 financing from local investment fund Sparking Capital and private investors on the SeedBlink equity crowdfunding platform.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)