Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 11:19
Business

Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath

20 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

KFactory, the first Industry 4.0 startup funded in Romania, has launched the first team of virtual engineers dedicated to the manufacturing industry. This new concept is part of the company's goal to innovate the manufacturing industry's entire production process by understanding how all the variables involved influence its performance.

KFactory has developed the virtual engineering team in partnership with Druid and UiPath, two of the fastest-growing tech companies launched in Romania. It uses the Druid platform to train virtual engineers specializing in production and UiPath technology to extract the necessary data from various digital sources. Standard communication between the human staff and virtual engineers is through Microsoft Teams.

"By launching the team of virtual engineers, we are adding more value to production companies, helping operations managers make decisions quickly based on real-time data from various sources and allowing them to spend more time in the factory," said Adrian Dima, Kfactory co-founder.

"We democratize access to internal data in this way, removing existing knowledge barriers. Our virtual engineers understand operational processes, extract real-time data and serve it in natural language to decision-makers, leaving them to spend more time where it really matters," added Vlad Cazan, KFactory co-founder.

KFactory proposes a two-step solution. For customers with a basic digitalization level, the KFactory solution is ready to collect data directly from the production line and compile it quickly, providing decision support to operational managers. For enterprises with a mature IT level, data is extracted from vertical systems (e.g. asset management solutions, warehouse, ERP) or unstructured documents (Excel files) using RPA (UiPath technology). The data is then compiled by KFactory and delivered to natural language (Druid) operational managers through Microsoft Teams.

KFactory says its virtual engineer team is a unique concept that covers vertical processes in a factory, such as production, maintenance, quality, and internal supply chain, stimulating the adoption of digital systems without the difficulty and complexity of integration projects.

KFactory is the first Industry 4.0 startup funded in Romania, which innovates the manufacturing industry and optimizes production line performance management - the most important problem for executives in the manufacturing industry. The company integrates new technologies such as IioT (Industrial Internet of Things) and Machine Learning into the manufacturing process, transforming a classic process into a new one in which industrial equipment, controls, operators, and support teams are actors in a well-orchestrated digital process while providing an affordable monthly subscription model (SaaS). The platform monitors and learns how industrial equipment, operators, controls, and support teams behave and interact during the production process so that managers can have full visibility over the whole process and make quick and informed decisions.

KFactory is currently present in Romania and Portugal and aims to expand to Spain, France, and Germany. Earlier this year, the startup received a EUR 220,000 financing from local investment fund Sparking Capital and private investors on the SeedBlink equity crowdfunding platform.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Entrepreneurs
Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 11:19
Business

Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath

20 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

KFactory, the first Industry 4.0 startup funded in Romania, has launched the first team of virtual engineers dedicated to the manufacturing industry. This new concept is part of the company's goal to innovate the manufacturing industry's entire production process by understanding how all the variables involved influence its performance.

KFactory has developed the virtual engineering team in partnership with Druid and UiPath, two of the fastest-growing tech companies launched in Romania. It uses the Druid platform to train virtual engineers specializing in production and UiPath technology to extract the necessary data from various digital sources. Standard communication between the human staff and virtual engineers is through Microsoft Teams.

"By launching the team of virtual engineers, we are adding more value to production companies, helping operations managers make decisions quickly based on real-time data from various sources and allowing them to spend more time in the factory," said Adrian Dima, Kfactory co-founder.

"We democratize access to internal data in this way, removing existing knowledge barriers. Our virtual engineers understand operational processes, extract real-time data and serve it in natural language to decision-makers, leaving them to spend more time where it really matters," added Vlad Cazan, KFactory co-founder.

KFactory proposes a two-step solution. For customers with a basic digitalization level, the KFactory solution is ready to collect data directly from the production line and compile it quickly, providing decision support to operational managers. For enterprises with a mature IT level, data is extracted from vertical systems (e.g. asset management solutions, warehouse, ERP) or unstructured documents (Excel files) using RPA (UiPath technology). The data is then compiled by KFactory and delivered to natural language (Druid) operational managers through Microsoft Teams.

KFactory says its virtual engineer team is a unique concept that covers vertical processes in a factory, such as production, maintenance, quality, and internal supply chain, stimulating the adoption of digital systems without the difficulty and complexity of integration projects.

KFactory is the first Industry 4.0 startup funded in Romania, which innovates the manufacturing industry and optimizes production line performance management - the most important problem for executives in the manufacturing industry. The company integrates new technologies such as IioT (Industrial Internet of Things) and Machine Learning into the manufacturing process, transforming a classic process into a new one in which industrial equipment, controls, operators, and support teams are actors in a well-orchestrated digital process while providing an affordable monthly subscription model (SaaS). The platform monitors and learns how industrial equipment, operators, controls, and support teams behave and interact during the production process so that managers can have full visibility over the whole process and make quick and informed decisions.

KFactory is currently present in Romania and Portugal and aims to expand to Spain, France, and Germany. Earlier this year, the startup received a EUR 220,000 financing from local investment fund Sparking Capital and private investors on the SeedBlink equity crowdfunding platform.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Entrepreneurs
Read next
Normal
 
1

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath
18 October 2020
Social
Bucharest to close schools, cinemas, theaters, indoor restaurants as it enters “red scenario”
15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women