Romanian startup Genezio to launch tool that improves GenAI’s perception of brands

Genezio, a Romanian AI startup, announced the launch of a new Conversational AI Optimization platform, a tool designed to help companies understand and improve how generative AI systems perceive and describe their brands, during the technology conference How to Web.

The new tool comes as traditional digital marketing campaigns and SEO techniques no longer suffice in creating brand visibility.

According to data presented by Genezio, 77% of US ChatGPT users already use it as a search engine, and the technology has become the fastest adopted digital product in history, with over 700 million users.

“The funnel is becoming conversational. We’ve moved from an attention economy to an intention economy. It’s no longer about being first in 10% of searches, but about being present in 80% of relevant conversations and guiding them toward the right outcomes,” said Andrei Pitiș, co-founder & CEO of Genezio.

As such, Genezio aims to go beyond SEO metrics and measures the entire conversational journey: from the first question a potential customer asks a model like ChatGPT, to the dialogue with the company’s AI agent or human support agents.

Features of the Genezio platform include independent evaluators allow companies to measure relevant KPIs and gain actionable insights; real-time analysis of conversations with ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overview to detect trends and brand recommendation opportunities; proactive dialogue simulations to test in-house chatbots and anticipate future conversation scenarios; monitoring of safety, accuracy, and conversion in AI-human interactions; and live dashboards correlating conversational improvements with leads and sales.

“You can’t optimize what you can’t measure. LLM responses aren’t fixed; they change depending on the data they access. With AI Judges, we provide companies with a way to understand and optimize how they are represented in AI-generated conversations,” Pitiș added.

Genezio is led by Andrei Pitiș, alongside Bogdan Rîpă, co-founder of a startup acquired by Adobe, later involved in Vector Watch (acquired by Fitbit) and UiPath; Bogdan Vlad, involved in Clever Taxi and Vector Watch/Fitbit, now CTO of Genezio; and Paula Cionca, CMO with experience in positioning and scaling tech brands.

In 2024, Genezio raised a USD 2 million pre-seed round, led by GapMinder Ventures with participation from Underline Ventures. The platform is currently available to a limited number of clients, with extended access based on a waiting list.

