Thu, 09/05/2019
Romanian soldier dies in latest Kabul attack
05 September 2019
A Romanian soldier died on August 5 in the morning attack that took place in Kabul, Afghanistan.

A car bomb rocked Kabul on Thursday morning, and at least ten civilians died in the blast, Deutsche Welle reported. More than 40 people have been wounded.

The Romanian soldier was in a patrolling mission close to Kabul’s Green Zone when the attack struck, Gabriel Leş, the national defense minister, said.

The attack, for which the Taliban claimed responsibility, targeted a security checkpoint near NATO's Resolute Support Mission headquarters. It came as the U.S. and the Taliban are holding talks to end an 18-year conflict. It is the second attack this week.

On August 3, a representative of the Romanian Embassy in Afghanistan died after a terrorist attack on a compound in the capital Kabul inhabited mostly by foreigners. Another Romanian citizen was severely wounded in this attack.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis and PM Viorica Dăncilă both sent condolences messages to the family of the soldier.

(Photo: © Trentinness | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

