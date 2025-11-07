Contakt Express Logistik, one of Romania’s leading retailers of mobile phone and tablet accessories, with a network of over 235 stores, is set to launch the initial public offering (IPO) between November 12 and December 3, 2025. The company offers a wide range of products, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and gadgets, both in physical stores and online.

After the closing of the offering, Contakt aims to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with estimated revenues of RON 138 million and net profit of RON 19 million for 2025.

In 2024, Contakt recorded a turnover of RON 128.7 million and a net profit of RON 14.2 million, up 10.7% from the previous year. By the end of 2025, the company estimates a turnover of RON 138 million and an EBITDA of approximately RON 22 million, up from RON 20.2 million in 2024.

Between 2021 and 2024, Contakt had an average annual growth rate of 22%, consolidating its leading position in the local market for phone and tablet accessories.

Contakt shares are offered for subscription between November 12 and December 3, 2025, at a price range of RON 4.3–5.2 per share. The total value of the offer is between RON 15.7 and 19 million.

The offering will include both a sale of existing shares held by the founding shareholders (3,060,000 existing shares offered by the three current shareholders) and a sale of newly issued shares as part of a capital increase (600,000 newly issued shares). The success threshold is the sale of 3,100,000 shares.

The funds raised through the capital market will be used as follows: 60% for expansion into foreign markets and strategic acquisitions (opening or acquiring new stores or taking over locations owned by competitors), 30% for diversifying business lines (launching services for the protection and security of personal data stored on mobile phones, subscriptions for the purchase of personalized products and services), and 10% for research and development and in-house production (manufacturing phone accessories under its own brand and producing personalized accessories).

“Being listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is a natural step in Contakt’s development. After two decades of growth, this stage allows us to consolidate our leading position and accelerate our expansion in Romania and abroad,” said Darius Petric, cofounder and president of the Board of Directors at Contakt.

Founded in 2002 in Timișoara, the brand has grown over two decades to a network of 235 stores in all major cities in Romania, with over 98% coverage in shopping malls. Contakt operates a mobile app with over 150,000 active users and owns three brands of its own, Mobico, Urban Gadget, and Urban Protekt. Its portfolio also includes partnerships with international manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Karl Lagerfeld, Guess, Spigen, Cellularline, and PanzerGlass.

Contakt plans to develop its own production capacities for accessories marketed under the Urban Gadget and Urban Protekt brands, and to relocate production to the European Union partially.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)