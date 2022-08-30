Sports

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep leaves US Open after first round

30 August 2022
Although a favorite to win the US Open title, Romania's Simona Halep unexpectedly left the tournament after the opening day. She lost the first round match to Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur in three sets, 2-6, 6-0, 4-6.

Snigur claimed the first set, dominating the Romanian world No. 7. She scored 3-0, 5-1 and finally won 6-2 in just 30 minutes, Digi24 reported.

Simona Halep seemed to find her game in the second set, winning all six games in 24 minutes. However, the young Ukrainian managed to secure the final set and win the match.

"This match is for Ukraine, for my family, for all fans who supported me," Snigur said, quoted by Usopen.org. "I want to say thank you all."

The victory over Halep was Daria Snigur's first WTA win. On the other hand, according to the tournament's official website, the US Open is the only Grand Slam where Simona Halep hasn't reached a final.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)

