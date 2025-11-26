Romanian royal family puts hotel near famous Peleș Castle up for sale

Furnica Hotel, located near the famous Peleș Castle in the mountain town of Sinaia, and one of the landmark buildings of the Peleș Royal Domain, has been officially put up for sale by the Royal House of Romania.

The hotel, whose initial purpose was to serve as housing for the staff employed by the Royal Family, is now classified as a historic monument of national interest. It comes with a generous plot of land, measuring 5,106 square meters, according to Digi24.

The price for the building, ranked as an AAA-class architectural historic monument, is reportedly EUR 3.7 million.

According to official documents, the Ministry of Culture has already communicated the non-exercise of its right of preemption.

Local authorities, such as the Prahova County Council and Sinaia City Hall, will debate the draft decision regarding the non-exercise of the right of preemption. A vote on the matter will be held on Thursday, November 27, in the Prahova County Council. If the institution is unwilling to invest, the building will go to a private investor.

The building, which was initially constructed as the ‘new stables’ of the Peleș Royal Domain and inaugurated in 1912, later served as housing for the staff employed by the Royal Family. The building had 40 rooms for servants and could also shelter 24 horses. ‘Furnica’ later functioned as a hotel. On the ground floor, there was a restaurant and an event hall.

Over the years, the building gradually fell into decline. The lack of investments, high maintenance costs, and the constraints of historic-monument status eventually led to its closure, many years ago.

(Photo source: Adrea | Dreamstime.com)