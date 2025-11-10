Life

Central Romania: Town of Râșnov to host Boeing 737 transformed into hotel

10 November 2025

Officials in the mountain resort town of Râșnov, central Romania, have issued an urban planning certificate for the transformation of a Boeing 737 airplane into a premium accommodation unit.

The plane will be placed near the famous Bran Castle, and organizers expect it to become a tourist attraction.

“The project is located in the Pănicel area, on the right side of DN73, towards Bran, set back approximately 500 meters from the main road. The concept is designed in such a way as to harmoniously integrate into the natural landscape and not produce any kind of discomfort to the community, being intended for a select public, oriented towards peace and premium experiences in the middle of nature,” stated Răzvan Iancu, spokesperson of the Râșnov City Hall, cited by Adevarul.

The Boeing aircraft that will be transformed into a hotel went viral on the internet after drivers on the DN1 toward Bucharest filmed the vehicle that was transporting the airplane fuselage. The convoy, made up of three trucks, disrupted traffic in several intersections.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: skylarkair.ro)

(Photo source: skylarkair.ro)

