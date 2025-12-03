Romanian rock singer known as “Artan” dead after fatal stroke

Romania's iconic rock singer Adrian Pleșca, known as “Artan,” died on Tuesday, December 2, after a fatal stroke, at the age of 64. The artist founded the well-known band “Timpuri Noi” in 1982 and “Partizan” in 2001, and was popular on the Romanian rock scene. Over the years, he left and returned to the two bands.

Several of his former collaborators posted messages of condolence following his passing, and the band posted a mourning image of the singer. “It is very hard for us… Smooth journey, good soul, dear colleague,” the bandmates wrote.

Rumors of Artan’s bad health had surfaced earlier. Before his death, other members of “Partizan” referred to “possible health problems that have appeared recently” that affected Adrian Pleșca.

Alin Dincă, the vocalist of the band Trooper, another popular Romanian rock band, sent a message on his Facebook page commemorating Artan’s passing. “Smooth journey… Pleșca Adrian. The light has gone out,” Dincă wrote.

Similar messages were conveyed by writer Vasile Ernu and folk singer-songwriter Maria Gheorghiu, among many others.

Born in 1961, Artan studied violin, piano, and bass as a child, encouraged by his father, a music teacher. He graduated from the Politehnica University of Bucharest (Faculty of Metallurgy, 1981–1989), according to Digi24.

Between October 1981 and February 2001, he sang with the band that made him famous, “Timpuri Noi,” which he founded together with his childhood friend Răzvan Moldovan. The band reached its peak in the ’90s. On May 28, 2010, Adrian Pleșca performed his last concert with “Timpuri Noi,” and in August 2010, he returned to the music scene with the band “Partizan” after a four-year break.

Last month, the artist was accused of harassment against an 18-year-old woman in a club in Bucharest. Adrian Pleșca stated on Facebook that he regrets what happened and asked forgiveness from those affected by his behavior.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Partizan on Facebook)