Romanian robots Naratix have reached 4 continents and are already operating in 30 countries, 9 months after launch

Naratix, the Romanian start-up which has revolutionized the e-commerce industry by developing five AI-powered robots, is now operating in 30 countries from 4 continents, 9 months after its launch.

To date, the platform has processed over half a million products through seamless integration with leading e-commerce platforms, such as VTEX, WooCommerce, Shopify, and Shopware. It has also established strategic partnerships both locally and internationally, in countries such as the USA, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Bulgaria, the United Arab Emirates or regions such as Hong Kong.

“We are really excited to see the considerable impact that the Dynamo solution has for both enterprise clients and medium-sized stores. Once we manage to find a solution to the challenges regarding the fundamental data (attributes, filters, images, monitored prices, and descriptions), we observe significant improvements across all store systems. The search engine delivers more relevant results, product recommendations become significantly more accurate, conversion rates increase, and a wide range of performance indicators (KPIs) are positively influenced,” stated Chris Orășanu, co-founder of Naratix.

Naratix is also the partner of TBI Bank, Banca Transilvania, ContentSpeed, Gomag, GPeC, The Marketer, and 247Digital, aiming to solve catalog-related issues for Romanians. Alongside them, Naratix aims to develop the most comprehensive dataset for local shops in Romania and, together, to transform the paradigm of local e-commerce.

All these collaborations have accelerated the company’s implementation of AI solutions and showcased the added value that Naratix robots bring to business efficiency. At the same time, Naratix’s solutions support the local e-commerce ecosystem to sustainable development and provide real scalability opportunities for players in digital commerce.

The Naratix robots – Nara, Dynamo, Gina, Grant, and Julie – were developed by Cristi Orășanu, Marius Drenea, Cristian Avram, Vladin Grebenița, Alina Orășanu, and Stelian Mustea to tackle complex industry challenges, from optimizing product catalogs and reducing return rates, to increasing the average online order value by up to 30%. Using cutting-edge technologies, they automate manual processes, significantly improving operational efficiency.

As Naratix strengthens its presence on international markets, the company aims to continue the development of scalable AI solutions and expand its partner base.

About Naratix

Founded by a team of Romanian entrepreneurs at the beginning of this year, Naratix is an AI-based start-up that offers automation and optimization solutions for e-commerce. Its robots, recognized for efficiency and innovation, are used by companies in multiple business verticals worldwide.

*This is a Press release.