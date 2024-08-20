Romanian Quantum Computing startup Quarks Interactive launches "Quantum Odyssey: Essentials" on Apple Store and Google Play

News from Companies

Quarks Interactive, an innovative quantum computing startup and a proud member of SeedBlink's portfolio, is thrilled to announce the launch of Quantum Odyssey: Essentials on the Apple Store and Google Play. This mobile version of the award-winning PC title Quantum Odyssey on Steam brings over 250 real quantum computing puzzles and a dozen fully narrated learning modules to your fingertips, offering the most comprehensive quantum computing educational platform available today.

Building on the success of the original, Quantum Odyssey: Essentials empowers users, regardless of their background in math or coding, to explore the fascinating world of quantum computing. From understanding the basics of qubits to mastering complex algorithms like Grover’s Quantum Search, this platform offers an unparalleled learning experience. Unique to the game, all visuals created within the platform can be converted directly into executable quantum code, making it not just a game but a practical tool for real-world quantum computing applications.

In addition, Quantum Odyssey: Essentials features a groundbreaking Quantum Algorithm Design tool. This feature allows players to solve and create quantum algorithms, test their skills on a real quantum simulator, optimize existing algorithms, or even develop new ones that can be executed on IBM’s quantum hardware.

The game is now available for free on iPhones, Apple tablets, and Android devices, making advanced quantum computing education more accessible than ever.

Quarks Interactive has ambitious plans for 2024.

"With UNESCO declaring 2025 as the Year of Quantum, the timing couldn't be better. We're on track to offer the best software solutions in quantum education across handheld devices, Steam, and Quantum Odyssey Academia, a comprehensive toolset ready for deployment in schools and universities worldwide. Our goal is to demystify quantum computing, making it approachable and enjoyable for learners of all ages", said Laurentiu Nita, founder of Quarks Interactive.

Download Quantum Odyssey: Essentials today for iOS or Android and step into the next dimension of gaming.

About Quarks Interactive

Quarks Interactive is a pioneering quantum computing startup dedicated to making quantum education accessible to everyone. Founded by Laurentiu Nita, Quarks Interactive has been at the forefront of blending advanced scientific learning with interactive gaming. The company's flagship product, Quantum Odyssey, has been recognized as a revolutionary tool in quantum education, bridging the gap between complex quantum concepts and engaging, hands-on learning experiences.

About SeedBlink

SeedBlink is the all-in-one equity and investment platform that provides the infrastructure, financial services and network coverage for European tech companies and their stakeholders to access, manage and trade equity at every stage of growth.

With a comprehensive suite of products and services, SeedBlink streamlines investment processes and provides robust support throughout the equity lifecycle, from initial funding rounds through to mature investment opportunities and secondary markets. More information at www.seedblink.com

