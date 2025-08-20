Politics

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan to go on first official visit to Moldova

20 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan will go on a working visit to the Republic of Moldova on Saturday, August 23 - his first as head of the executive.

The visit will include a series of activities carried out together with the prime minister of the Republic of Moldova, Dorin Recean. 

According to the government, the discussions will focus on the main topics and cooperation projects on the bilateral agenda, including projects financed by Romania through non-reimbursable funds, as well as aspects related to the European integration of the Republic of Moldova.

“In this context, prime minister Ilie Bolojan will reconfirm the special character of the bilateral relationship, based on sincere friendship and a common history, as well as Romania’s firm support for advancing the Republic of Moldova’s accession process to the European Union,” the official statement specifies.

Romania and the Republic of Moldova share a special relationship, as both have the same language and were one country until 1940, when the USSR claimed the latter.

Romanian officials, such as the prime minister and president, traditionally make their first official visits to Moldova to signal this relationship.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: gov.ro)

Normal
Politics

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan to go on first official visit to Moldova

20 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan will go on a working visit to the Republic of Moldova on Saturday, August 23 - his first as head of the executive.

The visit will include a series of activities carried out together with the prime minister of the Republic of Moldova, Dorin Recean. 

According to the government, the discussions will focus on the main topics and cooperation projects on the bilateral agenda, including projects financed by Romania through non-reimbursable funds, as well as aspects related to the European integration of the Republic of Moldova.

“In this context, prime minister Ilie Bolojan will reconfirm the special character of the bilateral relationship, based on sincere friendship and a common history, as well as Romania’s firm support for advancing the Republic of Moldova’s accession process to the European Union,” the official statement specifies.

Romania and the Republic of Moldova share a special relationship, as both have the same language and were one country until 1940, when the USSR claimed the latter.

Romanian officials, such as the prime minister and president, traditionally make their first official visits to Moldova to signal this relationship.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: gov.ro)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 August 2025
Transport
Train route from Bucharest to Kyiv via Chișinău announced in September
21 August 2025
Finance
Addiko Bank enters Romania with digital lending services
21 August 2025
Culture
International Photography Awards: Ilona Schong named 2025 People Photographer for series on Romanian homes
21 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president plans US visit early 2026 focused on economic ties
21 August 2025
Defense
Romania may reportedly host US F-35 jets as part of Ukraine security guarantees
21 August 2025
Energy
Romanian committee officially against Hungary's MVM plans to take over E.ON's local subsidiary
21 August 2025
Tech
Romania’s Cybersecurity Agency warns of deepfake scam using president Nicușor Dan’s image
21 August 2025
Environment
Romania sends firefighters to aid Spain in battle against wildfires