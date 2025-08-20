Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan to go on first official visit to Moldova

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan will go on a working visit to the Republic of Moldova on Saturday, August 23 - his first as head of the executive.

The visit will include a series of activities carried out together with the prime minister of the Republic of Moldova, Dorin Recean.

According to the government, the discussions will focus on the main topics and cooperation projects on the bilateral agenda, including projects financed by Romania through non-reimbursable funds, as well as aspects related to the European integration of the Republic of Moldova.

“In this context, prime minister Ilie Bolojan will reconfirm the special character of the bilateral relationship, based on sincere friendship and a common history, as well as Romania’s firm support for advancing the Republic of Moldova’s accession process to the European Union,” the official statement specifies.

Romania and the Republic of Moldova share a special relationship, as both have the same language and were one country until 1940, when the USSR claimed the latter.

Romanian officials, such as the prime minister and president, traditionally make their first official visits to Moldova to signal this relationship.

(Photo source: gov.ro)