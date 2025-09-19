Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan to meet with three European commissioners in Brussels

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan announced that he will visit Brussels next week to talk to three European commissioners about deficits, defense, and EU financing.

The first meeting will be with the commissioner for economy, Valdis Dombrovskis, as Romania “must adjust the issues related to deficits to be a trustworthy country, so as not to continue the procedure of suspending European funds,” according to Bolojan, cited by Digi24.

He added that the government is preparing to make the budget revision in the coming period.

“The estimates from the beginning of the year regarding the way the money would be spent until the end proved totally unrealistic, and we must correct things so that we ensure payments and continue investments,” Bolojan said.

The PM will also meet defense commissioner Andrius Kubilius to discuss the SAFE program, which is intended to fund defense acquisitions.

Romania was allocated over EUR 16 billion in the form of advantageous credit for such expenditures as part of the program. The government aims to fund two major highway projects with the money, namely the Pașcani–Siret route through Suceava, but also the Pașcani–Ungheni segment through Iași.

“Practically, this credit that is granted to us helps us on three components: on the budget deficit component, because we have a grant period of 10 years and a loan with very good interest rates; the defense component, because it allows us to have predictability of defense expenses in the coming years; [...] and at the same time it helps us with financing on the mixed transport and military infrastructure,” Bolojan explained.

Finally, Ilie Bolojan will talk to commissioner Roxana Mânzatu about the future of EU financing for Romania. The country must have a clear stance regarding the sums it is allocated, especially the agricultural and cohesion financing.

“Romania must obtain the best possible position in the negotiations,” stressed the head of the executive.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)