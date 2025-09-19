Foreign minister Oana Țoiu leads Romania’s delegation at UN General Assembly in New York

Foreign minister Oana Țoiu leads the Romanian delegation to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this month, where she is scheduled to deliver Romania’s national address before world leaders.

Țoiu’s visit to the United States runs from September 18 to 29 and will include meetings in Washington, Chicago, and New York with US lawmakers, international organizations, academics, and representatives of the Romanian community.

The high point of the trip will be her speech on September 29 at the UNGA plenary, where she will outline Romania’s priorities for the year-long session, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

The ministry said Romania will use the forum to reaffirm its support for the UN Charter, international law, human rights, and sustainable development, while calling for stronger multilateral cooperation. Security issues will also feature prominently in Țoiu’s intervention, including Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and the impact of Moscow’s violations of international law on European and global security.

Minister Țoiu is also expected to highlight the need for coordinated international efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East, stressing the importance of humanitarian assistance in Gaza and a two-state solution that ensures regional stability.

Another key topic will be Romania’s concerns over hybrid threats, propaganda, and disinformation campaigns by Russia in neighboring Moldova.

The 80th UNGA session, which marks the organization’s anniversary under the theme “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights,” will bring together leaders from all 193 member states.

While in New York, Oana Țoiu is also scheduled to take part in a range of high-level events, including commemorations of the UN’s 80th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the Beijing World Conference on Women. She will also join meetings on Ukraine, the Middle East peace process, and international justice, as well as the annual reception hosted by the US president for UNGA participants.

Bilateral talks with foreign counterparts, UN officials, and representatives of academic and business circles are also planned.

