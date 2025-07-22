Politics

Romanian president: NATO, EU and UK confirm Russian cyber attacks and election interference

22 July 2025

Romanian president Nicușor Dan stated on Monday, July 21, that NATO, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have confirmed that Russia is conducting cyberattacks, manipulation, and disinformation campaigns across European states, including Romania. He added that the Romanian state must continue to present new evidence regarding what happened in the November 2024 presidential elections, as it becomes available.

“I urge those who still doubt Russia’s interference in Romania’s November 2024 elections to read the statements below,” president Dan said, sharing four reports from NATO, the European Council, and the UK government.

“Attempts by foreign state actors to influence our country’s elections in recent months have, for the first time, been condemned in official declarations by NATO and the European Union. NATO, the EU, and the UK confirm that Russia is carrying out cyber aggression, manipulation, and disinformation in European countries, including Romania, and even in electoral campaigns,” he added.

According to president Dan, the Romanian state must present new evidence, as it is uncovered, about what happened in 2024, when the Constitutional Court canceled the presidential elections based on reports alleging Russian involvement in the electoral process.

The president also cited a document published by the UK government detailing GRU activities.

“If you look at the technical report published by the UK government exposing GRU operations, you’ll see that even countries well known for their intelligence capabilities require time to prove such interference,” stated Nicușor Dan.

Romania held presidential elections again in May this year after the Constitutional Court (CCR) unanimously annulled the entire presidential election process of 2024, citing its constitutional mandate to ensure the legality and fairness of electoral procedures. The court has ordered the process to be restarted from scratch. The decision came amid declassified reports alleging Russian involvement in cyber activities aimed at undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

