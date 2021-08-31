Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romanian Post sees growth in first half of 2021

31 August 2021
Romania’s state-owned postal operator - Romanian Post – recorded a turnover of RON 688 mln (EUR 140 mln) in the first half of this year, up by almost 12% compared with the same period of 2020, Profit.ro reported.

The net profit surged almost fivefold to RON 7.2 mln (EUR 1.46 mln).

The Romanian Post is one of the country’s biggest employers with over 23,500 employees. It operates a network of about 5,600 postal offices throughout the country.

The company’s majority shareholder is the Research Ministry with 93.52% of the shares, while Fondul Proprietatea owns a 6.48% stake.

