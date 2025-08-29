Romanian Post sees higher revenues but lower profit in H1 2025

Romania's state postal operator Compania Nationala Posta Romana reported a 10.6% increase in revenue to RON 896 million (EUR 179 million) in the first half of 2025, but its net profit fell to RON 13.24 million from RON 16.82 million a year earlier. Total revenues rose 12% to RON 936.6 million, but expenses climbed faster at 12.6% to RON 914 million, according to data analyzed by Profit.ro.

The company reduced its workforce to 20,423 employees at the end of June from 21,417 a year earlier, representing a loss of nearly 1,000 jobs over 12 months.

For full-year 2025, Romanian Post forecasts total revenues of RON 1.919 billion, up 7.6% from preliminary 2024 levels, and a gross profit of RON 34.56 million.

In 2024, the postal operator's business reached RON 1.719 billion, with net profit surging fivefold to RON 70.72 million.

The Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digitalization owns 93.75% of Romanian Post, with investment fund Fondul Proprietatea holding the remaining 6.25%.

