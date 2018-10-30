Over 13,000 Romanian Post employees get 15% wage increases

A total of 13,261 employees of the state-owned postal operator Romanian Post will get a 15% wage increase starting November 1, the biggest salary growth the company has operated in the last ten years, communications minister Bogdan Cojocaru wrote in a Facebook post.

About 89% of the employees who will get higher wages are operational personnel. They will get, on average, RON 337 (EUR 72) extra to their wages, local Agerpres reported.

The Communications Ministry hopes this increase will motivate the company’s employees and attract new ones.

According to the minister, the Romanian Post has a personnel deficit and nobody comes when the company wants to hire. The Post is one of the biggest employers in Romania, with over 24,000 employees.

The Communications Ministry holds 75% of the Post’s shares and Fondul Proprietatea owns the remaining 25%.

