16 °C
Bucharest
Sep 26, 02:45

Romanian Post buys 180 cargo vans from Renault, Ford

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Romanian Post will buy 180 cargo vans after signing two contracts with car producers Renault Commercial Roumanie and Ford Romania.

The new vans will be acquired in financial leasing for four years. Renault and Ford will deliver the vehicles two weeks after signing the contracts.

The contracts were granted following a public tender and amount to RON 12.5 million (EUR 2.7 million), without VAT. They also include mandatory car insurance (RCA) for one year and optional car insurance (CASCO) for four years. If the market keeps the same growth trend, the postal operator will buy another 250 cargo vans next year.

The Communications Ministry holds a 75% stake in the Romanian Post, where the investment fund Fondul Proprietatea has a 25% stake.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list