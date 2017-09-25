Romanian Post buys 180 cargo vans from Renault, Ford

The Romanian Post will buy 180 cargo vans after signing two contracts with car producers Renault Commercial Roumanie and Ford Romania.

The new vans will be acquired in financial leasing for four years. Renault and Ford will deliver the vehicles two weeks after signing the contracts.

The contracts were granted following a public tender and amount to RON 12.5 million (EUR 2.7 million), without VAT. They also include mandatory car insurance (RCA) for one year and optional car insurance (CASCO) for four years. If the market keeps the same growth trend, the postal operator will buy another 250 cargo vans next year.

The Communications Ministry holds a 75% stake in the Romanian Post, where the investment fund Fondul Proprietatea has a 25% stake.

[email protected]