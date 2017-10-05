Romanian Post appoints new GM, cuts 56 manager position

Romanian Post’s Board of Directors appointed Adrian Gavruta as president yesterday.

Gavruta is currently general secretary within the Communications Ministry.

Communications minister Lucian Sova took part yesterday in the first meeting of the postal operator’s new Board of Directors. He presented the strategy for reforming the postal operator, which the Government approved on September 27.

The board also revoked the postal operator’s interim general director Rares Stanciu, appointing Elena Petrascu in his place, reports local Mediafax. Petrascu will remain in office for four months. She has been the director of the legal department within the Romanian Post.

The board has also decided to give up 56 management positions in the company. The postal operator will thus save over RON 510,000 (EUR 110,400) per month.

