Romanian population decreases as aging trend continues

The resident population of Romania decreased by 31,545 persons compared to the beginning of the previous year, down to 19,036,031 inhabitants, while the aging phenomenon continues to intensify, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics, published Friday, August 29.

According to the official statistics, the main cause of the population decrease was the negative natural growth of -101,800 persons.

At the same time, the resident population of the urban area was 9.768 million persons, a decrease of 1.3% compared to the same period in 2024.

INS data show that the process of demographic aging has deepened, and the share of the elderly population (aged 65 and over) continues its upward trend. Moreover, the over-65 age group makes up 20.3% of the population.

Conversely, the share of the 0-14 age group in the total population decreased from 15.9% on January 1, 2024, to 15.6% this year, while the demographic aging index increased from 125.8 to 130 elderly persons per 100 young persons (on January 1, 2025). Meanwhile, the demographic dependency ratio stagnated at 56.1 young and elderly persons per 100 adults at the beginning of this year.

Finally, across 2024, the number of immigrants exceeded that of emigrants by 58.800 people. Men were the majority both among emigrants (57.6%) and among immigrants (58.3%).

"Romania continues to be a country of immigration. However, the balance of international migration, decreasing compared to previous years, did not succeed in compensating for the negative natural growth (-102,000 persons). As a result, on January 1, 2025, the resident population of Romania was lower compared to the same date of the previous year," INS specifies.

(Photo source: Albertophotography | Dreamstime.com)