Romanian PM travels to Vienna for talks on energy cooperation, stronger bilateral ties

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan will travel to Vienna on December 3-4 for an official visit mainly focused on energy cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties. The visit takes place at the invitation of Austria’s federal chancellor, Christian Stocker, according to the official announcement from the Romanian government.

The agenda includes meetings with chancellor Stocker, who will be joined by federal minister for Europe, integration and family Claudia Plakolm, federal minister of economy, energy and tourism Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, and finance minister Markus Marterbauer.

Ilie Bolojan and his Austrian counterpart will hold a private discussion followed by extended talks with their delegations and a working lunch with representatives of Romanian and Austrian companies. The prime minister will also attend the National Day reception hosted by the Romanian Embassy in Austria.

“The main objective of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relations both politically and economically, as well as to improve coordination at the regional and European levels, given the current challenges in the region. Economic cooperation will also target other sectors with potential for increased investment in both markets,” the Romanian government announced.

A key priority of the visit is advancing cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in securing affordable electricity prices, improving regional energy security, and accelerating projects to enhance electricity interconnections among neighbouring states. Bolojan is expected to raise these issues directly with chancellor Stocker.

Discussions will additionally address Austria’s support for Romania’s bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Before arriving in Vienna, Ilie Bolojan will stop in Budapest for talks with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, joined by UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor. The meeting will focus on Romania-Hungary-Austria cooperation in developing regional electricity interconnection projects.

The Romanian delegation to Vienna will include energy minister Bogdan Ivan, foreign minister Oana Țoiu, Chancellery head Mihai Jurca, and state secretary Dragoș Hotea.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)