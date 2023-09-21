Politics

Romanian PM: no risk of seeing a split among ruling coalition

21 September 2023

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu declared that during his meeting with representatives of the ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR, he did not try to get their support for a possible no-confidence vote on the fiscal corrective package.

Asked whether he had feedback from the UDMR [on the support in Parliament], Ciolacu said "no" but expressed his hope that he "raised himself to the expectations" of his colleagues from the UDMR and that he answered their questions, Bursa.ro reported.

Separately, asked to comment on the recent statements of the Liberal (PNL) MP Robert Sighiartău and whether there is a risk of a split between the coalition's members, Ciolacu denied this.

"There is no risk of breaking the coalition, I answer to you, not MP Sighiartău. For the rest, I wish success to my colleagues."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

