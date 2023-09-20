Reformist USR plans no-confidence vote against Romanian Govt.’s fiscal corrective package

Romania’s reformist party USR will attempt to overthrow the government by a no-confidence vote on the fiscal corrective package, USR president Catalin Drula announced, adding that his party is backed on this by other opposition lawmakers, Bursa.ro reported.

Strictly based on the political structure of the parliament, the government is not at risk unless (rather unlikely) members of the junior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) feel either that the Social Democrats (PSD) are gaining too much power in the ruling coalition or that their party would be better off in opposition.

The scenario of a minority PSD government next year, followed by re-unification of the current ruling coalition after elections, turned less likely recently but is not totally excluded.

The structure of the fiscal corrective measures, biased against the PNL electorate, would justify such a scenario. However, the economic costs of a political crisis towards the end of the year, even if quickly settled by President Klaus Iohannis, would be major in terms of public financing costs and investors’ confidence.

