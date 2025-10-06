Romanian PM speaks of listing shares of CEC bank and Bucharest Airports

Selling additional stake in state-owned enterprises that are already listed or listing more state-owned companies are options under the government's consideration, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said during his October 3 press conference, mentioning the state-owned bank CEC and the Bucharest Airports Company - CAB among the possible targets. Neither CEC nor CAB is listed.

"In this way, we will ensure better management of these companies, we will revitalise the stock market, we will make better use of the money we have in pension funds, we will improve the transparency and management of these companies, and eventually we will end up with better services and higher profits. It is an area that we have not exploited enough, and we must access it in the immediate future," stated PM Bolojan, as reported by Economica.net.

The Romanian government could raise between RON 12 billion and RON 18 billion (EUR 2.4–3.6 billion) without losing control of key state-owned enterprises by selling additional stakes, according to an analysis released by CFA Romania last week. The report highlighted electricity producer Hidroelectrica, natural gas company Romgaz, and nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica as candidates for such transactions.

CFA Romania suggested that the sales could be conducted rapidly through accelerated private placements or secondary share offerings, involving 5–10% of share capital.

The analysis pointed to private pension funds as potential buyers, noting their growing demand for diversification amid heavy exposure to state debt.

