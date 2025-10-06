 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romanian PM speaks of listing shares of CEC bank and Bucharest Airports

06 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Selling additional stake in state-owned enterprises that are already listed or listing more state-owned companies are options under the government's consideration, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said during his October 3 press conference, mentioning the state-owned bank CEC and the Bucharest Airports Company - CAB among the possible targets. Neither CEC nor CAB is listed.

"In this way, we will ensure better management of these companies, we will revitalise the stock market, we will make better use of the money we have in pension funds, we will improve the transparency and management of these companies, and eventually we will end up with better services and higher profits. It is an area that we have not exploited enough, and we must access it in the immediate future," stated PM Bolojan, as reported by Economica.net.

The Romanian government could raise between RON 12 billion and RON 18 billion (EUR 2.4–3.6 billion) without losing control of key state-owned enterprises by selling additional stakes, according to an analysis released by CFA Romania last week. The report highlighted electricity producer Hidroelectrica, natural gas company Romgaz, and nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica as candidates for such transactions.

CFA Romania suggested that the sales could be conducted rapidly through accelerated private placements or secondary share offerings, involving 5–10% of share capital.

The analysis pointed to private pension funds as potential buyers, noting their growing demand for diversification amid heavy exposure to state debt.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romanian PM speaks of listing shares of CEC bank and Bucharest Airports

06 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Selling additional stake in state-owned enterprises that are already listed or listing more state-owned companies are options under the government's consideration, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said during his October 3 press conference, mentioning the state-owned bank CEC and the Bucharest Airports Company - CAB among the possible targets. Neither CEC nor CAB is listed.

"In this way, we will ensure better management of these companies, we will revitalise the stock market, we will make better use of the money we have in pension funds, we will improve the transparency and management of these companies, and eventually we will end up with better services and higher profits. It is an area that we have not exploited enough, and we must access it in the immediate future," stated PM Bolojan, as reported by Economica.net.

The Romanian government could raise between RON 12 billion and RON 18 billion (EUR 2.4–3.6 billion) without losing control of key state-owned enterprises by selling additional stakes, according to an analysis released by CFA Romania last week. The report highlighted electricity producer Hidroelectrica, natural gas company Romgaz, and nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica as candidates for such transactions.

CFA Romania suggested that the sales could be conducted rapidly through accelerated private placements or secondary share offerings, involving 5–10% of share capital.

The analysis pointed to private pension funds as potential buyers, noting their growing demand for diversification amid heavy exposure to state debt.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 October 2025
Justice
Fugitive former Bucharest mayor Sorin Oprescu detained in Greece again
06 October 2025
Tech
Romania enjoys lowest internet costs relative to speed in the world, data shows
06 October 2025
Society
Romania braces for another week with heavy rain and cold weather, red alert in three counties
06 October 2025
Transport
Dacia unveils new, affordable small electric car named Hipster Concept
06 October 2025
Macro
Romania’s PM promises third package of measures this month
06 October 2025
Justice
Suspect detained in Romania for making homemade explosives, planning terrorist attack
03 October 2025
Society
Romania’s far-right leader George Simion urges Netflix boycott over “woke propaganda”
03 October 2025
Culture
Actor John Malkovich says DNA tests revealed he is almost half Romanian