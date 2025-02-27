Defense

Parliament passes bill allowing Romania to down unauthorized drones

27 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Parliament has voted in favor of the new bill permitting the Romanian Army to shoot down drones that fly unauthorized in Romania’s airspace. The legislation now moves to acting president Ilie Bolojan for promulgation.

Last week, the Chamber of Deputies approved the law as the first chamber to be consulted, followed by final approval from the Senate on February 26, Biziday.ro reported.

Once promulgated by the interim president, the law will come into effect.

The new law, which regulates intervention procedures for drones that enter Romania’s airspace during peacetime, was adopted by the government in mid-December and then sent to Parliament. It was initiated in response to numerous incidents involving drones or drone fragments, many believed to be of Russian origin, entering Romanian airspace amid attacks on neighboring Ukraine.

Under the new law, the military will be allowed to take several measures in response to these threats, including controlling the flight of the drone, neutralizing it by disabling its command and control functions, or, as a last resort, destroying it. These actions will be taken based on the level of threat, in accordance with international law, and with priority given to protecting human life, the document says.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Defense

Parliament passes bill allowing Romania to down unauthorized drones

27 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Parliament has voted in favor of the new bill permitting the Romanian Army to shoot down drones that fly unauthorized in Romania’s airspace. The legislation now moves to acting president Ilie Bolojan for promulgation.

Last week, the Chamber of Deputies approved the law as the first chamber to be consulted, followed by final approval from the Senate on February 26, Biziday.ro reported.

Once promulgated by the interim president, the law will come into effect.

The new law, which regulates intervention procedures for drones that enter Romania’s airspace during peacetime, was adopted by the government in mid-December and then sent to Parliament. It was initiated in response to numerous incidents involving drones or drone fragments, many believed to be of Russian origin, entering Romanian airspace amid attacks on neighboring Ukraine.

Under the new law, the military will be allowed to take several measures in response to these threats, including controlling the flight of the drone, neutralizing it by disabling its command and control functions, or, as a last resort, destroying it. These actions will be taken based on the level of threat, in accordance with international law, and with priority given to protecting human life, the document says.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 February 2025
Justice
Western embassies in Bucharest express support for Romania's judiciary
27 February 2025
Culture & History
Stories from readers: Romanian-born author crafts a tale of myth and reality in ‘Threads of Mărțișor’
27 February 2025
Defense
United States initiates more investments at Deveselu base in southern Romania
27 February 2025
Defense
Parliament passes bill allowing Romania to down unauthorized drones
27 February 2025
Justice
Călin Georgescu reportedly promised access to Romanian gold resources to controversial businessman
27 February 2025
Justice
Tate brothers reportedly leave Romania on private jet heading to the US
27 February 2025
Energy
Romgaz plans to target Romanian residential market starting next winter season
26 February 2025
Justice
Update: Călin Georgescu questioned amid investigation into actions against Romanian constitutional order