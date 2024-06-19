Romanian officials meet with Bavarian counterparts during Euro 2024 tournament

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu met with the head of the Bavarian government while in Germany for Romania’s match with Ukraine, won by the former 3-0.

The Romanian official brought a crate full of frozen mici [Romanian sausages], at the request of the Bavarian official. He also invited Markus Söder to visit Romania for the Danube Delta and "Dracula's castle,” according to Digi24.

The prime minister was accompanied by other members of the Romanian Government, and a formal meeting between the executives of Romania and Bavaria took place. According to Romanian economy minister Ștefan Radu Oprea, over a thousand companies with Bavarian capital are registered in Romania. “Many of them are currently increasing their production capacities, contributing to a 34% increase in foreign investments in Romania in the first four months of the year," the minister said in a Facebook post.

The value of trade between Romania and the German state also reached EUR 8.37 billion, with Romania exporting EUR 1.2 billion more than it imported from Bavaria, he also added. Ștefan Radu Oprea and Hubert Aiwanger, deputy prime minister and minister of state for economic affairs, regional Development, and energy of Bavaria, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote entrepreneurship and support small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups.

Oprea mentioned that Romania is currently running a campaign to promote itself as a holiday destination by branding 625 taxis across Germany with images. "These taxis are operating in Munich, Berlin, Frankfurt, and Hamburg. The effect will be maximal, especially since the campaign is taking place during the European Football Championship," he added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marcel Ciolacu on Facebook)