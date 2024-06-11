Campaign to promote Romania through images on taxis ongoing in Germany

The Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism is conducting an outdoor promotion campaign for Romania in Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt in Germany, by placing promotional images on taxis.

In total, 625 taxis will display images encouraging tourists to come to Romania.

The campaign takes place in the context of the European Football Championship and will last until July 15.

“Romania will benefit from significant exposure, not only among tourists in Germany but also among potential tourists from across Europe who are participating in this championship. The images on the taxis offer extensive brand exposure to a wide audience, and the creative design can generate a strong visual impact and attract public attention in a distinctive way," stated the officials of the Ministry of Tourism on Facebook.

Each image has a QR code that links to the general brochure of Romania in German, through which visitors obtain relevant information about various destinations in Romania.

"Our presence in the German market also supports tour operators, travel agencies, and airlines that already conduct significant activities in this country," the same source added.

According to the ministry, Germany is considered a priority market as, according to the latest data published by the National Institute of Statistics, it ranks first among tourist-sending countries, with a total of 218,300 arrivals in 2023.

