Romanian National Football Academy opens license courses for sports management, trainer

02 November 2022
The National Football Academy (ANF), a football education body by the Romanian Football Federation (FRF), opened its license course for sports trainers until December 15.

Interested candidates must have a baccalaureate diploma from high school, an authorized training course from accredited footballing institutions of their respective counties, and a registration fee of RON 150 that can be paid after completing the form here.

Located at FRF’s headquarters in Bucharest, the accredited course lasts from 5 to 6 weeks and costs RON 1,500 including the final exam and certificate fees that can be paid in two installments. It focuses on preparing aspiring applicants to work in the training sector of sports clubs, associations, or other institutions, with dedicated studies on developing both the psychological and physical aspects of athletes.

More on the course’s details can be found on ANF’s official website here.

The initiative, supported by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and the Ministry of Education, is part of FRF’s venture into re-organizing the footballing education of the country.

Earlier in October, ANF partnered up with ASEBUSS Business School to launch a “Business Excellence in Football Management” mini-MBA course. For six months, the program is organized into 5-course modules covering the strategic areas of an organization: leadership, strategy, finance, fiscal & legal, and marketing & commercial.

Along with the British company International Professional Scouting Organization (IPSO) Football, ANF also held a series of a workshop dedicated to scouting talents this month. The company enjoys quite a strong European presence, with a list of partners from the Polish FA, the Estonian FA, and English sides Millwall FC and Sunderland.  

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romanian Football Federation on Facebook)

