Romanian Energy Ministry says OMV Petrom sale of Neptun Deep gas has minor impact

The Romanian Ministry of Energy announced that the volume of natural gas exported from the Neptun Deep perimeter to Germany, under a contract previously reported by media, will represent less than 1% of the total estimated production of the Black Sea field, which has estimated reserves of over 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas, Agerpres reported, as quoted by Bursa.ro.

The statements imply that the 15 TWh (1.35 billion cubic meters) size of the contract indicated by sources consulted by Reuters would be the total size and not the annual size.

The total recoverable reserves at Neptun Deep are estimated at 100 billion cubic meters.

"In this context, we can firmly say that there is no danger that Romanians will be left without natural gas, and our country is in a privileged position to ensure regional energy security, including that of the Republic of Moldova. Moreover, royalties and taxes on gas exported to Europeans are paid in Romania and become income for the Romanian state budget," the quoted source indicated.

(Photo source: Sasa Maricic/Dreamstime.com)